WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – NXTUS is a nonprofit organization in Wichita that supports early-stage technology companies so they can grow quickly in Kansas.

A part of that is the NXTSTAGE Community Health & Vibrancy Pilot Competition, where entrepreneurs offer technology for community health and growth.

“We’ve been able to implement new tools that can help increase access to mental health care, can help rural hospitals compete, can help doctors in rural areas, get their patients access to the social services and the help that they need better and faster,” NXTUS president and CEO Mary Beth Jarvis said.

Some of the technology includes issues such as using data to drive policy and community-assistance priorities, increasing access to mental health care, helping people make better food choices, modernizing Type 1 diabetes management, better-equipping community health workers, and improving care for new moms and seniors.

“We bring them here, and we match them up with Kansas community organizations, hospitals, economic development organizations, ready to help their communities get healthier and grow.”

This year, some of those include the Scott County Development Committee, LiveWell Northwest Kansas and the Russell Regional Hospital.

“Let Kansas be known as a place where innovators have the red carpet rolled out for them, and they can bring their ideas and grow their early-stage companies,” Jarvis said.

Some of the programs include Medic All, Myri Health, Welfie and Pear Suite.

“Kansas communities, we don’t want them last in line for great tools for tomorrow’s technologies that can help them improve their population health and grow their communities,” Jarvis said. “And lastly, Kansans win, right? They get access to tomorrow’s vision for what healthy populations and growing communities can look like.”

Thrive Allen County grew into Thrive Kansas, and they have been involved with the program for three years.

“I never would have thought that we should find a way to be with these innovators, coming up with these ways to implement their programs and their applications in our community,” Thrive Kansas President and CEO Lisse Regehr said. “And when we were first approached about this, I thought, wow, this is really cool.”

They started using Advocatia. Then, it expanded to more Kansas counties.

The organizations also work with communities to work out kinks and make the program better.

“The nice thing about a lot of these founders is they are in the learning process, and they want their program to succeed because they know that if their program’s succeeding, the health benefits of our community are getting better,” Regehr said. “And so they worked with us to make some adjustments.”

Regehr says this partnership breaks down walls.

“So important for rural communities,” Regehr said. “To be at the table for this because we do usually have a lot more barriers to health care than other people and health equity solely because we are so much farther away from urban centers and doctors and specialists. Rural communities just struggle with capacity. And so many of these apps are truly looking, and their platforms are looking at how do we address the fact that you don’t have the capacity you need in your community right now, so we’re going to assist you in the meantime.”