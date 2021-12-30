How Wichita police help the homeless find shelter during extreme cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) will help the homeless find shelter during the upcoming cold.

Officers will be contacting the homeless to ensure they are referred to the proper providers offering shelter.  The officers will be transporting the homeless to the shelters or arranging transportation to the shelters, and/or providing filers with information. See below.

The WPD says the HOT works to  provide services and opportunities for the homeless to be safe and successful.  

