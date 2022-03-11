WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita students are on spring break next week, March 14-18.

The Kansas Food Bank’s program, Filling the Gap, provides meals to children across Wichita and the surrounding area during the break.

Five locations will serve as pickup sites where kids can get grab-and-go meals on Monday, March 14. It will run from noon to 1 p.m.

Kids must be present to pick up. No advance registration is needed. The program is open to all kids ages 18 and under.

South/Southeast

Colvin Neighborhood Resouce Center – 2820 S. Roosevelt

North/Northwest

Evergreen Neighborhood Resource Center – Parking lot of 2700 N. Woodland

North/Northeast

HealthCore Clinic – 2707 E. 21st St. N.

Oaklawn

Oaklawn Activity Center – 4904 S. Clifton

Haysville

Haysville United Methodist Church – 601 E. Grand