How will Halloween look this year? Businesses and neighborhoods adapt to pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “We even debated if we would even open this year,” said Dave Lyon, Field of Screams, Social Media Manager.

Pandemic aside, it’s back to business for Field of Screams. The haunted maze is getting ready to kick off their 17th season on Friday, Sept. 25.

Although keeping the scares alive, they will be limiting the crowds. “Not putting as many people through a night means we can properly social distance and allow more space and time of when groups go through,” Lyon explained.

Field of Screams is requiring masks for all, scarers included.

Lyon says actors are having to get creative to find ways to scare guests while keeping their distance, “We are known as being very intense, very in your face and we still want the customers to have that experience that they expect when they come out. So we have worked with our actors on scaring in different ways, that might be having bigger props to swing at you or louder noises.”

Field of Screams isn’t the only haunted maze trying to walk the line of safety and scaring.

Wicked Island is also taking similar precautions. They will be requiring masks for all guests but masks for all actors is still up for debate.

“We are going to have them wear a mask if they are going to be in close contact or if they are going to stay further away we might let them do more of the make-up they like to do. We are still trying to figure out how to get both sides of it to feel safe so we can stay open and let everybody have a fun time but also keep the scare factor,” said Daydra Campbell, Wicked Island office manager.

If trick-or-treating is more your speed, you might want to tweak your plans.

The College Hill Neighborhood Association has made a decision to help limit crowds this holiday.

“We are asking that on Halloween night that they avoid coming to trick-or-treat because we are trying to keep crowds low and keeping our neighborhood and community safe,” said Jennifer Farley, College Hill Halloween Committee Chair.

Tweaking their annual tradition, meaning no candy or streets blocked off for kids. Nevertheless, they are still hoping to keep the Halloween spirit alive.

“We also wanna be fun and festive. We know we lost a lot this year so hopefully the decorations can provide joy in the safe way,” Farley said.

