WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is asking for the public’s help as it searches for the next Wichita police chief. Gordon Ramsay left the role on March 1 to move back to Minnesota. Interim Chief Lemuel Moore has been doing the job since then.

Last week, Wichita launched a national search for the next police chief. On Wednesday, it announced it wants the community to provide input.

The City wants residents to fill out a survey about the essential characteristics and skills for the job. The survey is available in English and Spanish. The surveys are available through June 27.

Click here for the English survey.

Click here for the Spanish survey.

Wichita Police Department officers and staff will get a different survey.

Public Sector Search and Consulting (PSSC) will collect and review the answers. Then, the information will be used to develop a profile for the job. Once that is done, PSSC will post an official job listing and begin recruitment efforts.

The review committee will review applicants and recommend semifinalists for interviews. After the interviews, the review committee will advise the city manager on the final candidates for consideration, further interviews and final approval.

The City hopes to have the new chief hired by late September.