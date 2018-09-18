How you can help Deputy Kunze's family

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The blue line band will remain on Officer Jerrell's badge until after Deputy Kunze's funeral on Friday.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW)- - The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office encourages those wanting to help the family of fallen Deputy Robert Kunze to contribute through the Honore Adversis Foundation.

"If you would like to make a monetary donation to the Kunze family, You may do so through the Honore Adversis Foundation. Please click on the “Donate” button and under “Special Instructions” please add “Deputy Kunze," a tweet from the department said.

The foundation exists to help all law enforcement officers in Sedgwick County line of duty deaths, serious injury, medical conditions, and personal hardships. Recently, the foundation has helped the families of inured Wichita Police Department officer Brian Arterburn and Sedgwick County deputy Stacy Woodson.

"When we have a loss of life or in the case of officer Arterburn, being severely injured, finances become strained very quickly. You have a lot of different expenses going on that you didn't plan on and just being there to be able to help the families...help them ease some of that financial stress. Because they have enough other stress to deal with," Wichita Police officer Steve Jerrell said.

Jerrell and KFDI radio personalities JJ and Tiny will be out front of city hall by the Law Enforcement Memorial on Wednesday morning beginning at 6 am for the public to sign a thin blue line flag for the Kunze family. Monetary donations will also be accepted.