Hoxie native Nick Hague, 2 others return after space mission

ZHEZKAZGAN, Kazakhstan (KSNW) – An American, a Russian and the first astronaut to fly into space from the United Arab Emirates have safely landed after a six-hour flight from the International Space Station.

The capsule carrying Hoxie native Nick Hague, Alexey Ovchinin and Hazzaa al-Mansoori touched down on the steppe in Kazakhstan in Central Asia at 3:59 p.m. local time on Thursday.

The astronauts spent more than six months in Space at the International Space Station.

While in space, Hague took part in three spacewalks, the most recent being in August. It took two attempts for Hague to reach space.

In an August interview from space with KSN News, Hague said growing up in Hoxie gave him the tools and interest to become an astronaut.

While in space, Hague talked and took questions from students in Hoxie, Peabody and at the Kansas Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. During the 203 days in space, Hague traveled over 80 million miles and circled the earth over 3, 200 times.

