Human remains found in Crawford County, KBI investigating

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kans. (KSNW) — A decomposed body found by a citizen in southeast Kansas on Monday has prompted an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Crime Scene Response Team.
On Monday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was notified by an individual out for a walk of skeletal remains at the area north of K-126 on 80th Street, in the western portion of Crawford County.
The cause of death and identity of the body is unknown at this time. The remains were transported to Frontier Forensics in Kansas City of examination.
