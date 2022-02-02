LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found southeast of Lawrence Monday afternoon.

Deputies said two people were walking near the Baker University Wetlands along 1250 Road and noticed the remains near a creek.

They called deputies who responded and confirmed the remains were human. The deputies searched the area and located additional bones near the water.

Deputies are working with a forensic anthropologist to determine how the person died, as well as anything that may help identify the victim.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t plan to release any additional information at this time.