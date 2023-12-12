WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – HumanKind Ministries announced plans to expand homeless services in Wichita.

The shelter has 60 year-round shelter beds and 140 beds in an emergency shelter operating from November to March.

The expanded program plan will increase year-round shelter capacity to 250 beds for individuals, families, and those with pets. The shelter would co-locate men’s and women’s winter shelters, extend the programs year-round, and add a welcome center. The center would allow for more streamlined intake and other essential support services. It would be 150 beds.

The other part would add a low-barrier, extended-stay 100-bed shelter to the same building with shared staff, intake, and kitchen services. It would replace and mirror services at The Inn and continue to be the only provider in the region that serves men, women, families, and their pets in one location.

The nonprofit plans to tear down its homeless shelter on Market Street and build at the same location.

Board members say it will allow them to help more of the homeless population.

“We know that substance abuse, mental health, not only housing but transitional housing affordability, we really want to get to the root causes of homelessness and making sure we are providing those wrap-around services to break the cycle of poverty and address the causes that lead to homelessness in the first place,” said Joseph Shepard, HumanKind Ministries board member.

HumanKind says it will announce more details and timeframes in 2024.