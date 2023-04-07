WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – HumanKind Ministries is working to flush away poverty. The organization is calling it “the boldest fundraiser Wichita has ever seen.”

The nonprofit’s spring fundraiser will see hundreds of brightly colored toilets appear across the city between April 17 and 23. The deliveries of toilets will begin on April 17.

You can send a full-sized toilet for $100 and fund an entire week’s stay in our Emergency Winter Shelter. Or send a planter-sized toilet (complete with succulent) to someone’s home or desk for $50 and fund a two-night stay off the streets.

