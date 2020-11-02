HumanKind Ministries in need of community donation sites for Operation Holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – HumanKind Ministries is now collecting donations for Operation Holiday and will continue doing so through Saturday, Dec. 5. Collection drives located throughout the city will supply the region’s largest holiday assistance program with the items needed to provide thousands of local families in need with food, winter wear, blankets and more.

In anticipation of what may be the biggest year yet, HumanKind says they need more collection sites in order to provide assistance to the thousands of Wichita families who apply for help each year. The community is encouraged to host a collection drive at their business, organization or office by signing up at www.OperationHoliday.org. HumanKind will supply collection boxes and can aid in pickup and drop-off. Most community collection drives will continue through Saturday, Dec. 5, though Dillons locations will collect donations Monday, Nov. 30 through Monday, Dec. 14.

“Low-income families in Wichita need a helping hand now more than ever, and we are so grateful for the community support that makes Operation Holiday possible,” said HumanKind President/CEO Bill Williams. “What may seem like a simple box of donations in your office will be what brings the joy of the holidays to children and families throughout the city.”

In an effort to keep everyone safe, HumanKind has modified the list of items that can be donated this year. Only nonperishable food, new children’s coats, and new or newly handmade blankets and children’s winter accessories will be accepted. Monetary gifts, which are most helpful as they allow HumanKind to purchase goods in bulk at a discount, can be made online at www.OperationHoliday.org or by calling 316-264-9303.

HumanKind is also in need of volunteers now through distribution, which will take place Dec. 15-19. The organization says all staff, volunteers and clients will practice social distancing, wear masks, and be provided with masks and sanitizer upon arrival. More information and more ways to get involved can be found at www.OperationHoliday.org.

If you or someone you know is in need of assistance this holiday season, applications are being accepted now through Nov. 20 online at www.HumanKindWichita.org/Holiday or by calling 316-777-6097.

