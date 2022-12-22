WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — HumanKind Ministries states they are in urgent need of food and monetary donations.

They are asking for prepared meals, anything that can be easily prepared by their staff members, such as canned goods, soups, stews, etc., as well as sealed snack items, including chips, crackers, breakfast bars and more.

Donations can be brought to the HumanKind Ministries administration office, located at 829 N. Market, until 12 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. After then, donations can go directly to the Emergency Winter Shelter, located at 841 N. Market.

HumanKind Ministries is also in need of monetary donations.

To donate, visit humankindwichita.org/donate or go to their Facebook page, HumanKind Ministries, and click the Donate button.

HumanKind Ministries says they can accommodate clients in their existing facilities but that they do anticipate opening a third shelter in the upcoming weeks.

“Timing will depend on staffing, funding, and resources (mattresses, blankets, etc.) that we needed to operate,” HumanKind Ministries said.

If you or someone you know are in need of assistance, the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) has put together a brochure full of resources.