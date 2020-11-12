HumanKind Ministries needs 1,000 volunteers for ‘Operation Holiday’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s one of the largest community giveaways in the Wichita/Sedgwick County area.

HumanKind Ministries, formerly InterFaith Ministries, partners up with local organizations including KSN to bring coats, food, toys, blankets, and pet food to get through the holiday season.

“Operation Holiday is an opportunity for us to show compassion to people in need. It’s an opportunity to show human kindness to people that need it the most. As we’re all celebrating the holidays and working through the holidays with our own families, it’s an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others,” HumanKind president and CEO, Bill Williams said.

Williams reports that 1,000 volunteers are needed to pull off the distribution, which is switched now to a drive-thru style distribution. HumanKind also needs collection sites for donations.

Call (316) 264-9303 if your family could benefit from Operation Holiday. More information on how to volunteer or give is up on the HumanKind website, linked here.

When you donate to HumanKind for Operation Holiday, no gift is too small. See the impact of your donation below.