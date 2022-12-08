WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – HumanKind’s annual Operation Holiday distribution is still in need of 1,000 cans of soup, 2,000 boxes of cereal, and around 3,000 new or like-new kid’s coats.

“We’ve seen a +20% increase in children’s applications alone this year and that means we need more coats than ever. We have around 5,000 coats in our warehouse which is incredible, but we need more, especially larger sizes. Parents tell us it’s the thing they worry about most in the winter because they need a new coat every year,” said Matty Marx, Operation Holiday manager.

HumanKind is holding its annual Day of Giving, in conjunction with Operation Holiday joint sponsor Dillons, this Saturday, Dec. 10, at Central and Rock and 21st and Maize from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

HumanKind also has online Amazon and Walmart wish lists through which coats and other items can be purchased and shipped directly to HumanKind.

Monetary donations can be made at operationholiday.org.