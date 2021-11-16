Wichita City Council approves funding for HumanKind Ministries winter shelter

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita City Council approved $125,000 for HumanKind Ministries to support the organization’s homeless shelter operation. The vote was 7-0.

The shelter operates daily during the harsh winter months, beginning in November and ending on March 31 of each year. Separate facilities are offered for men and women, and all persons are admitted unless they are actively disruptive or violent.

“I don’t think the community really realizes how many homeless individuals we have here in our community, but this is a service they can access no questions asked. We’re welcoming of all, anybody that comes through our doors will have a place to receive services,” said LaTasha St. Arnault, HumankKind CEO.

The shelter operates from 5 p.m. until 8 a.m.

“Historically what we see is we serve anywhere from 70 to 130 men a night, but we never turn anyone away. We also are serving anywhere from 30 to 50 women a night in our women’s emergency shelter, so just a little under 200 individuals, but again, we never turn anyone away, so, that’s typically what we see,” added St. Arnault.

The city said there would be no impact on the general fund, and the money would come from unspent CARES Act ESG funding.

A couple of weeks ago, HumanKind received $125,000 from the Sedgwick County Commission.

The Wichita Family Crisis Center also asked for CARES Act funding from the city and was approved.