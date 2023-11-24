WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — HumanKind Ministries will be providing a temporary winter emergency shelter this weekend due to weather since the City of Wichita’s emergency winter shelter will not open until Dec. 1.

The temporary winter emergency shelter will be located at 841 N. Market. It opens at 5 p.m. on Friday and will be open 24/7 on Saturday and Sunday.

The temporary winter emergency shelter will be provided to individual men and women.

Families in need of shelter are encouraged by HumanKind Ministries to go to their year-round shelter at The Inn, 320 E. Central.

“This weekend’s weather forecast underscores the vital need for an emergency winter shelter that can handle high capacity,” said LaTasha St. Arnault, CEO of HumanKind Ministries. “We’re all disappointed the City’s shelter won’t be fully operational for another week – despite the best efforts of HumanKind Ministries and the City to make it so. It’s been only 18 days since the City approved use of the new shelter facility, and while we and City staff have worked tirelessly to get the facility ready to receive clients – including purchasing supplies, assembling beds, recruiting and training staff and volunteers, and working through security and transportation details – we still need a few more days before we’re able to serve clients at that location. All is expected to be in place by Dec. 1.

“In the meantime, HumanKind will open this shelter since most of our clients can easily reach

this location, and transportation isn’t an issue. At least with this option, it will help us bridge

the gap in shelter coverage while we continue to prepare the City’s shelter to serve up to 250

clients per night,” St. Arnault said.