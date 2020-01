WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the 20th year in a row, Humankind Ministries is hosting their annual Souper Bowl to raise funds to fight homelessness and poverty in Wichita.

A ticket to this Souper Bowl costs 30 dollars, or, the cost to provide resources to one person in Wichita per day.

Last year, Humankind Ministries helped 16,000 people in Wichita.

You can purchase tickets, here.

