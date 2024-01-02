CHENEY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two dozen state parks in Kansas participated in the First Day Hike program. Hundreds came to Cheney State Park to kick off 2024 with a hike. Park ranger Janson Robeson says each year, more people participate.

“It’s really just to get people outdoors,” Robeson said. “I mean, the winter months, the weather gets to you and everything. So getting people out the first day of the year kind of gets their body moving and gets some outdoors.”

He says many families show up to hike together.

“Since the new year and everything, a lot of families have the day off, and this is the first day they actually get to spend time with each other,” Robeson said. “And so we have families, up to 10 to 15 people in a family, coming out here and spending the entire day.”

Also, he says a sense of community comes with it.

“You’re getting to be around a lot more people that have the same interests as you,” Robeson said. “I mean, not a lot of people want to go hiking when it’s 30 degrees out, and when you get in a group that everyone’s having a good time, it just makes everyone a lot happier.”

Steven Voth hiked El Dorado and Cheney with his family and says they hope to visit more state parks in 2024. They wanted to start the year off active.

“I can’t think of a better way to start the new year really,” Voth said. “Just kind of getting out and putting your foot forward. You know just kind of gets you in the right mindset to keep going.”

Rachel Roberts brought her family and neighbors to the hike and says it’s a great way to start the year by being outside and active.

“It’s fun to see all the people who are out and kids and baby strollers and all sorts of ages, lots of dogs,” Roberts said. “We even saw a woman carrying a goat. So we’ve seen a lot of fun things, and I think this is a great thing that the state park does.”

With fitness in mind for the new year, gym owner and coach John Galloup says having a guide is important in starting a journey, and don’t be afraid to ask for help. That person can help ensure you’re doing movements correctly and help keep you accountable.

“All the pro athletes have a coach for a reason,” Galloup said. “All of the best business owners have a business mentor for a reason. Even in your profession, you probably have had a coach or a mentor or a guide or a teacher that helps teach you what to do.”

Also, have a plan.

“I’m going to work out at this time on this day, and you pencil it into your schedule is a great way to ensure that you are going to make it happen,” Galloup said.

Galloup says taking the first step and getting into a routine is something to be proud of.

“A lot of people make a plan, and they never take that first step, and so good on you for thinking about it,” Galloup said. “Take that first step, though, because that is huge. You have zero momentum right now, and taking that first step starts building that momentum, even if it’s just going for a 30-minute walk today. That’s building momentum, and you use that, and you build these little baby steps on top of each other before you know it, now you’re a gym goer.”

Also, give yourself some grace in your journey.

“When you go into the gym, and you’re looking around, and you see some people that are, you know, squatting unbelievable weight or are in unbelievable shape and doing things that you can’t do yet, just remember those people probably have been doing this consistently for a long time, and you don’t need to compare yourself to them,” Gallloup said. “Just compare yourself today to your actions. Yesterday, if yesterday you did nothing, and today you did a 30-minute walk, that’s progress. Give yourself some grace. Be proud of that, be happy about that. But don’t be content with that either. You know, just use it as a stepping stone to continue to get better.”