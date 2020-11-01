Hundreds attend 41st annual Wichita Toy Run

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) – Hundreds of motorcyclists attended the 41st annual Toy Run Sunday morning at Century two.

It is an annual event where a group of motorcycle riders drive to Hartman arena to drop off Christmas toys for Kansas kids.

The proceeds from Sunday’s toy run will go to helping programs for the Salvation Army, USMC Toys for Tots and the Kansas Food Bank.

Some participants were concerned that the drive would be canceled because of the pandemic.

“I think this year they are going to need a lot more help than usual because there’s a lot of people out of work,” said Jeff Potelle.

Potelle said it’s important for him to participate in this year’s event because he wants all kids to have a nice Christmas.

