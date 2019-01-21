Hundreds attend Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at WSU Metroplex

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Hundreds of people turned out at the Hughes Metroplex to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The auditorium was filled to capacity.

The annual event hosted by the Wichita Ministerial League honors the civil rights pioneer and celebrates his legacy, service and leadership.

Those in attendance heard speeches and songs dedicated to the slain civil rights leader.

Armelita Williams tells KSN she has been attending the event for years.

"It is all about the legacy and to remember where we came from and where we are still trying to go. We still have just as much prejudice and right now is showing. They coming out. They bold as they did back then," said Williams. "This is on the forefront of our minds that we still have a lot of work to do."



