Hundreds attend Midwest Winefest and Walkabout in Wichita’s Old Town

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of people packed Wichita’s Old Town Thursday for the Midwest Winefest and Walkabout.

It is one of the first major events in Wichita since the pandemic began a year ago.

“It is a breath of fresh air. It is so nice to be able to get out and enjoy the weather and see people smiling and interacting with each other it’s been missed,” said Allison Zahn, attendee.

Proceeds from the event go to the Guadalupe Clinic which is a nonprofit that helps the uninsured and underserved populations.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories