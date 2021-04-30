Hundreds attend Midwest Winefest and Walkabout in Wichita’s Old Town

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of people packed Wichita’s Old Town Thursday for the Midwest Winefest and Walkabout.

It is one of the first major events in Wichita since the pandemic began a year ago.

“It is a breath of fresh air. It is so nice to be able to get out and enjoy the weather and see people smiling and interacting with each other it’s been missed,” said Allison Zahn, attendee.

Proceeds from the event go to the Guadalupe Clinic which is a nonprofit that helps the uninsured and underserved populations.