NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – If it was cold on Thursday evening, you would not know by the volume of people at the 33rd annual Taste of Newton.

The long-running event features dozens of food booths, from churches and boy scout troops to banks and taco trucks. Local entertainment plays throughout the stages on Main Street.

Storm Tracker 3 recorded temperatures in the 40s, with a feels-like factor of 32 degrees due to gusty winds.