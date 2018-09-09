Hundreds camped out for Winfield's Walnut Valley Festival Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) - We are one week away from the 47th annual Blue Grass Music Festival in Winfield and there are already a swarm of people camped on the fairgrounds.

"Yup, we come just about every year," said Jim Liston. "Well, at least for the last 27 years but ths is a first for Land Rush; we got here yesterday morning."

Now you don't have to show up weeks before the event to attend but folks I spoke to say, the earlier you show up the better seat you get.

"Oh, yes this is all about waiting in line to get to your campground," explained Kathey Jeffries. "My family and I don't camp here but it's definitely worth it, they have a good time down there," she said, pointing to one of the multiple campgrounds.

The Blue Grass Festival also known as the Walnut Valley Festival starts on September 12 and goes until the 16. However, there are hundreds of campers and thousands of people already on the fairgrounds, playing music and getting to know their fellow campers.