Hundreds gather at Resthaven Cemetery for Memorial Day service

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds gathered at Resthaven Cemetery in west Wichita Monday morning to honor and remember those who’ve died in uniform.

The solemn ceremony included a fly-by of World War II training aircraft.

Veterans organizations also laid wreaths on gravestones at the cemetery.

The message from one speaker at the ceremony was that those who paid the ultimate sacrifice should never be forgotten.

“So that those who gave us so much are never truly gone. It is our duty as the living, the benefactors of their sacrifice to gather and recount their stories and echo their names, again and again,” said Col. Thad Middleton, 22nd Air Refueling Wing, McConnell Air Force Base.

More than 6,000 veterans have their final resting place at Resthaven, and each of their graves is marked with an American flag.

