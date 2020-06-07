Hundreds gather for peaceful protests throughout Wichita Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The voices of hundreds of protesters could be heard chanting “No justice, no peace!” and “Say his name! George Floyd” at Naftzger Park Satuday evening.

It was Project Justice ICT’s first demonstration since launching their non-profit earlier this week. “I honestly think that it means that the people are ready for change. I can tell you that when we organized protests six years ago for Mike Brown, we did not have this kind of turnout,” said Gabrielle Griffie, Executive Director of Project Justice ICT.

The group handed out printed copies of First Amendment rights and demands of local government. “If you want to come out and protest and not have anything change after it you’re looking for a parade. So we do have these list of demands. We are looking at the Wichita Police Department, the City of Wichita, the council here, perhaps the Kansas State Legislature,” said Griffie.

There were other protests and rallies in Wichita Saturday afternoon. Some gathered under an underpass by Towne East and others rallied in front of Wichita’s City hall. While hosted by different organizers they all are asking to hold local officials accountable. “This community hires the police department, it hires our elect officials and they should listen to what we have to say, especially after someones death,” said Reuben Eckels, protest organizer.

There were voter registration both at Naftzger Park and city hall. Organizers are encouraging community members to use their voice not just at rallies but in the polls, “Every issue whether it be health care, whether it be police violence, voting rights, women rights, they all intersect at the ballot,” said Eckels.

Protests have been going on for more than a week after George Floyd’s death and Wichita activist, Ty West, says they are not going to stop soon, “Until justice is served and everybody involved is investigated and charged we are going to continue to do this right here. Because next week it can be any of one us here in that situation.”

LATEST STORIES: