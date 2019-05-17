Hundreds gather in Wichita to honor fallen law enforcement officers

Hundreds gathered in Wichita Friday to honor law enforcement officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice. This year, fallen Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Kunze was heavy on the hearts and minds of everyone.

Gordon Ramsay, Wichita Police Chief, shares words of encouragement to family and friends of law enforcement officers and deputies who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

“Today, we join together to honor their courage and to fill your hearts with our gratitude,” said Chief Ramsay.

This year, Deputy Kunze is being added to the wall. In September, Kunze was killed in the line of duty. Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter read a few statements by Kunze’s wife honoring who he was as a person.

“Robert was a fun loving person,” read Sheriff Easter. “He had a magnetic personality that people were drawn to.”

The ceremony moved from the City Hall Chambers to the law enforcement memorial outside for the presentation of the wreath.

Some students and teachers from Benton Elementary School in Wichita came out to honor Deputy Kunze’s life. They were invited to Friday’s memorial because of the grand way they honored Kunze during his funeral procession.

“Our entire school around 400 kids and staff members went [outside] to honor him,” said Amy Mussulman, Teacher at Benton Elementary. “We held up signs.”

“It was an honor because you know someone died so you have to show respect for them they tried their hardest,” said Aubrey, a student at Benton Elementary.

“It’s also extremely important for the kids to learn that civil lesson of honoring the men and women that support us and you know have fought for us to keep us safe,” said Mussulman.