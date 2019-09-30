Hundreds gather to celebrate pride in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Pride in numbers. On Sunday, hundreds gathered to support local rights of the LGBTQ community.

A parade was held going through downtown Wichita to celebrate. A festival was also held at the Mid-America All-Indian Center.

For many, this day gives them an opportunity to show pride in who they are others say they are just proud to be involved.

“I did not really know what to expect. I just wanted to come with my friends and support the pride community to see what it is like because I have not really gotten that experience before, but I really loved it, and I felt really included,” said Nicole Ellonquist.

“It was really really fun. I had a lot of fun with these guys and friends, and I just wanted to see what is was all about,” said Hannah Webb.

LATEST STORIES: