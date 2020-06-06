Hundreds gather together for candlelight vigil at WSU

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – During a time of rallies and protests, hundreds gathered at Wichita State University Friday night to pause and reflect.

“We just wanna bring people together, especially our black student leaders, and give them a voice to kind of speak out and share how they are feeling,” said David Garcia, WSU Multicultural Greek Council president.

The WSU Multicultural Greek Council decided to host the candlelight vigil to show solidarity.

“Yes, there are struggles that all cultures have felt, but right now, we want to focus on Black Lives Matter. We want to focus on that and elevate that,” said Garcia.

People from different races and backgrounds filled the plaza, uniting over a common goal to support black lives. Candles were passed out as people stood together and listened to a powerful message.

“We need to support the black community because we’ve been through so much, and it’s kind of disheartening to see other people take our demand to make our lives matter into something else,” said Neiman Thompson, Greek Relations Director for MGC.

The group even shared a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds to mourn lives lost as a result of police brutality like George Floyd. They also honored Breonna Taylor, who would have turned 27-years-old Friday, June 5.

“Just to know another 27-year-old black woman passed is hurtful,” said Shyla Thompson. “I’m a 27-year-old so I can’t imagine not being able to live out the rest of my life span, have children, get married, have a business, have a career,” she said.

Organizers say they are proud of the turnout. They are encouraging people to take action not just today but every day.

