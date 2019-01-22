Hundreds leave inspiring messages for new Habitat for Humanity homeowners Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: KSN News [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Nearly 200 volunteers helped build the walls of two Habitat for Humanity homes as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Many of those volunteers left behind quotes and inspiring messages on the wood that will be used to build the homes.

"For someone who maybe didn't have the hope for having a home andknowing that their entire community supports them, that's something she and her family to come for years will be able to cherish and take with them," said Natalie Toney, volunteer.

One of those families is Leticia Nunez and her two kids.

"Everybody helped out and made this possible and taking their time to put sweet things," Nunez said. "That's nice. I want to provide the best for them."

The volunteers said the work is well worth seeing how happy the future Habitat homeowners are.

"Dr. Martin Luther King is well-known for one of his quotes that, 'everyone can be great because everyone can serve,' said Ann Fox, executive director of Wichita Habitat for Humanity.

That's exactly what the volunteers are doing; serving.

"Just being able to help families who could possibly not have a home if it weren't for programs like Habitat for Humanity," Toney said. "Being able to be a part of that and this broader picture of helping your community."

The homes will take about six to eight weeks to complete. Then, the two families can move in to the homes they and many other Wichitans helped create.

For more information about Wichita Habitat for Humanity, click here.