WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – USA Boxing National Junior Olympics is in Wichita for the week, and the boxers are from all over the country.

“We’re from the inner city of Philadelphia,” said Johnny Rocket, a coach and boxer. “And this is not our first time in Wichita.”

Rocket, Juan Rivera IV, is with his son, Juan V.

“He has potential. Potential,” said Rocket. “We teach the word of God, and we teach from the grassroots up.”

Rocket is from Philly, but the others are from every state.

“Put out a name for Hawaii, and I really want to be in the next 2024 Olympics,” 19-year-old Shera Mae Patricio said. “I had to Google where Wichita was when I heard I was coming here.”

Patricio plans to find out what Wichita has to offer.

“Well, I am going to be here all week,” said Patricio. “So I’ll check it out.”

City officials love to hear it.

“This is massive,” said Josh Howell, vice president of sports development for Visit Wichita. “So tons of people, great economic impact for the city. It’s a major sporting event. Yeah, we’re excited to have it.”

Howell says it has been two years to get it here. And they expect a $2 million impact on the area, with hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues getting the boost.

Along with the athletes and their families and friends, city leaders hope Kansans will get out and enjoy the event at the Century II Expo Hall this week.

Event organizers say you might see a star or two in the making.

“But what you will see, professional boxers that will turn pro later on that will be world champions,” Mike McAtee, CEO of USA Boxing, said. “And some of these will be at the Olympics and win a medal.”

The event is happening all week in Wichita.