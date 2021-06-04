Hundreds of kids come out to Tyreek Hill’s youth football camp

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Stryker Sports Complex was packed with a couple thousand people, all wanting to see the NFL’s fastest player, Kansas City Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill, for his first football camp in Wichita.

“I just want the kids to have fun but most importantly just got out there and be themselves,” explained Hill.

Parents we spoke with say it’s awesome to see a player of Hill’s caliber teaching kids in the ICT.

“It’s very exciting for Tyreek Hill to come out to Wichita,” said parent, Craig Cuthbertson. “It’s refreshing to have someone of his stature here.”

Parents say being able to see their children on the same field as an NFL superstar is a unique experience, “Just a proud dad,” said Tate Rosenbaum. “For him [my son] to be able to have this kind of an opportunity to be able to be out here with such a big name, it’ll be pretty cool.”

For Hill, he says he always dreamed of going to a camp like this as a kid.

“I grew up wanting to have a moment like this,” added Hill. “I used to idolize Randy Moss and guys like that. Dreaming of going to their camps but for me to be able to be here in this moment is just amazing.”