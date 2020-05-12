Hundreds of motorcyclists host drive-by for boy’s birthday

VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – On Saturday, hundreds of motorcyclists from several communities across Kansas helped celebrate one boy’s birthday in a big way.

Kegin Sims loves motorcycles and dozens of them showed up to his seventh birthday party. He is autistic, and he loves to watch the Wichita Toy Run.

“With everything going on, we thought we would have a few friends come out and rev up their motors because we go to the toy run every year and our grandson loves the toy run. A few 20 people turned into 1.300 shares on Facebook because of We Ride Kansas,” said Shelly Morris, Kegin’s grandmother.

“It was just amazing, there are no words for it. Thank you will never be enough at all,” said Peggy Albertson. “He is a great kid.”

Brett Webb helped coordinate the event to draw a big turnout, Morris told KSN.

