Hundreds of parents, students protest the cancelation of USD 259 fall sports and activities

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds of parents and students rallied at Northwest High School, Sunday evening in an effort to save their fall season.

This comes after USD 259’s Board of Education voted to cancel all fall sports and extra-curricular activities for the first 9 weeks of school.

“We’re not ready to be done. We haven’t even started and we really wanna get our season,” Kaiyah Stucky said, a Northwest High School volleyball player.

Stucky and other USD 259 student-athletes fired up their voices in hopes that the BOE hear their concerns and reconsider the ban.

“You know they’re making decisions about what’s going to happen to us and our future and we are not really getting a say in it. So I think coming out here tonight, this is our chance to have that say,” Stucky said.

Seniors athletes said they believe the decision cancels more than a season, but also opportunities.

“I have no offers. So if I really wanted to go to college this could affect me in the long run because it can take away my chance of getting my college paid for,” South High football player Brendan Valch said.

Parents joined in on the protest, believing this is bigger than sports.

“Their extra-curricular activities have what determined their success and their determination to be successful and those kind of things in their lives,” Jay Wassall said, a USD 259 parent.

People from other districts that have not had their seasons canceled showed up.

“I just think it’s unfair to them that they don’t get the opportunity others had in the past and that some of us might have in the future,” Tatum Hoard said, a Maize South student.

The Board of Education is meeting on Monday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.

Students and parents plan to rally at North High School before the meeting at 5 p.m.

