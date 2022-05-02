ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Since the tornado struck Sedgwick County and Butler County Friday night, many people have been asking how they can help.

On Monday, The City of Andover invited volunteers to sign up at United Methodist Church. People were already lined up as soon as they opened at 10 a.m. Monday. The line stretched across their building and down the hallway. Some waited over an hour to sign-up.

“The community is behind these people, and we’re all pitching in to help and do what we can,” said volunteer Roger King.

Organizers say more than 200 people signed up to volunteer.



“It’s pretty powerful, and I think it just proves how strong and committed our community is to each other, and I’m really proud to be part of it,” said volunteer Jon Kimball.

Many people in line knew it could have been them impacted.

“The tornado was literally 1/8th of a mile away from my house. It just barely missed our neighborhood, but it hit neighborhoods nearby us,” said Andover resident and volunteer Tim Smay.



As soon as the tornado struck, Lori and Patrick Loney knew they could not sit around.

“We knew that we could go on a deployment with the Red Cross, so we called Jaimie instantly and said, ‘We are ready,'” Lori said.

The couple has been volunteering with the Red Cross since 2020. On Monday, they loaded up the Emergency Rescue vehicle and loaded it up with food, drinks, and supplies. They hit the road to drive to the impacted communities.

“We’ve never experienced something like this. You always see the aftermath of a tornado, a flood, or whatever. But to actually go in and help the people, talk to them, give them food, reassure them that people are here to help them,” Patrick said.

The Loney’s are giving people hope while they hope others join them.

“The biggest this is to be able to say hey, we are going to go help some people that are hurting,” Patrick said.

“When you get to help somebody, you’re being selfless. So, I think that’s why we need to be here,” Lori said.

If you are interested in volunteering, people will meet back at the United Methodist Church in Andover at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3. Volunteers will then be given official assignments and begin working.