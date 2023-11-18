WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, hundreds of people received free turkeys as Thanksgiving is just a few days away.

At College Hill United Methodist Church, over 200 people got the chance to grab a Thanksgiving box plus a free turkey.

The church also had a hot breakfast and a food pantry, something they do monthly.

They also gave out coats to those in need.

College Hill UMC said it’s been a tradition to give out food for over 18 years.

“This is just one tangible way that we can share the love of God by this gift of food and hopefully a gift of cheer and warmth to people going into the holiday season,” said College Hill United Methodist Church pastor Jill Sander-Chali.

Elsewhere at the nonprofit, Bread of Life, people picked up a turkey and all the fixings for Thanksgiving.

People line up for food at Bread of Life (KSNW Photo)

Bread of Life handed out 600 turkeys and 2,500 turkey thighs.

It’s been an ongoing effort for 33 years.