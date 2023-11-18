WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, hundreds of people received free turkeys as Thanksgiving is just a few days away.
At College Hill United Methodist Church, over 200 people got the chance to grab a Thanksgiving box plus a free turkey.
The church also had a hot breakfast and a food pantry, something they do monthly.
They also gave out coats to those in need.
College Hill UMC said it’s been a tradition to give out food for over 18 years.
“This is just one tangible way that we can share the love of God by this gift of food and hopefully a gift of cheer and warmth to people going into the holiday season,” said College Hill United Methodist Church pastor Jill Sander-Chali.
Elsewhere at the nonprofit, Bread of Life, people picked up a turkey and all the fixings for Thanksgiving.
Bread of Life handed out 600 turkeys and 2,500 turkey thighs.
It’s been an ongoing effort for 33 years.