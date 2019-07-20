Hundreds receive health services, school supplies, and a hot lunch at Convoy of Hope

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hundreds received help Saturday at Convoy of Hope.

It happened at McAdams Park and Bethel Life Center.

Children were given backpacks full of school supplies and a new pair of shoes. They were also given free haircuts.

“All the things that kids need to get back to school, vaccinations, full physicals. We plan it around this time of year so that kids are ready for when they go back,” said Tina Mann, Convoy of Hope.

Outside of receiving different supplies, families were also connected to other local non-profits for ongoing help.

The goal was to provide assistance in a variety of ways, including health care services.

“I do breast health outreach in the community through the witness project of Kansas,” said Gayle Thomas, volunteer. “And so that I can be a face to make sure women, particularly women of color, are getting and knowing about breast health and how important it is to get a mammogram.”

The Convoy of Hope has been going on every year since 2013. They have provided services for more than 47,000 people.