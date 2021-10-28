Hundreds step up to help Kansas woman after apartment accidentally cleaned out

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) – Hundreds of donors have stepped up to help a Kansas City, Kansas woman who had her home “accidentally” cleaned out.

Last weekend, My’Rohn Guthrie came home to an empty unit at the Gateway Plaza townhomes.

Upon contacting property management, they first told her to contact the police until they checked their records.

“That’s when they told me, ‘we’re so sorry we cleaned out the wrong unit,”‘ Guthrie said.

Guthrie estimated a loss of $32,000 worth of belongings were thrown away due to management error.

She set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $25,000.

“Our apartment complex in Kansas City, KS wrongly and “accidentally” cleaned out our entire apartment, leaving us to start over from scratch. We have to buy everything again from bed sets down to our socks and birth certificates. This will help us furnish our new house and buy anything else we may need like clothes, shoes and toiletries.” Guthrie wrote on her fundraiser.

As of 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 28, Guthrie had raised over $29,000.

A representative at Seldin Company, the company that manages Gateway Plaza, said they sent a statement Wednesday saying they are investigating and working toward a resolution for Guthrie.