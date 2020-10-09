Hurricane Delta forcing former Kansan to evacuate for 2nd time in 6 weeks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KSNW) – For the second time in six weeks, Jessie Baker and her husband are leaving their home in Lake Charles, Louisiana as Hurricane Delta builds up steam in the Gulf.

“It’s just filled with anxiety all over again,” she said.

Baker was raised Haysville, Kansas. She says she is feeling a variety of emotions as they evacuate once again, “It feels overwhelming to have to go through it again in such a short period of time. When you haven’t gotten back up on your feet from the first one.”

The Baker’s home is still unlivable due to damage from Hurricane Laura.

“It was a little weird because my room was like teared out and my mom and my dad’s room and brother’s room. It was just a mess,” 10-year-old Remi Baker said.

Remi and her 7-year-old brother Max are currently living with their grandparents in Haysville. The Bakers made the decision to let their kids go to school, as they work and attempt to fix their home.

Baker says the time they will be able to bring them back home to Lake Charles is unknown, “That’s really disheartening because you want your home rebuilt and you want your family back and I feel this is gonna put a delay on all those schedules.”

Baker says their biggest worry with Hurricane Delta is the debris scattered across the city.

“You can’t tie it down. There is nothing that you can do and now you have these winds coming in. We just know it’s going to further damage the property and the community around us and it’s just really scary,” Baker said.

Despite uncertainty, the family says support has been amazing.

“They are reaching out and wanting to help and provide and still be there for their hometown girl. I hope that happens all over the country,” Robin Converse, Baker’s mom said.

