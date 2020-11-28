Husband battles brain surgery and COVID-19, the couple reunited days before 50th wedding anniversary

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a love story for the ages. A Garden City couple reunites after weeks apart battling medical scares, making it back into each other’s arms right before their 50th wedding anniversary.

The Gibson’s met in May of 1970. By November they exchanged vows and started their lives together raising four children.

“I love you very much,” said Aubrey Gibson, Darlene’s husband.

“That’s what I’d say, I love you,” said Darlene Gibson, Aubrey’s wife.

In April of this year, Aubrey began experiencing health issues and was diagnosed with fluid on his brain.

In October, he underwent a critical brain operation.

The surgery went well, but little did he know, his battle wasn’t over. Days later he was diagnosed with COVID.

Where I was concerned if I was going to be seeing him, if we were gonna celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary,” said Darlene.

Aubrey spent numerous days in the ICU, fighting complications from the virus.

He was isolated from Darlene for weeks under a strict quarantine.

“We had people praying and I prayed and I know God answered and helped us through it,” she said.

Thankfully he pulled through and last week, they were able to lock hands again.

“I even cried really,” said Aubrey.

“Yeah he was crying,” said Darlene.

When asked what their plans are for the future, they said they’re going to be married for many more years to come.

“About another 40 years. Forty more years,” he said.

“Forty years,” she said.

The happy couple celebrated their anniversary on November 27. Family and friends drove by their house, honking their horns wishing them a happy anniversary.

The Gibson’s say the experience has made them fall even deeper in love.