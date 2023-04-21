WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The parent company of Husky Liners is shutting down operations in Winfield and Park City.

A spokesperson for the Ann Arbor, Michigan truck accessory company RealTruck Inc. says they will be moving operations to their Lawrenceville, Georgia facility. The move leaves 108 employees without a job according to the WARN Notices provided to the state.

Husky Liners was founded in Winfield in 1988 by Bob Tyler. Tyler sold the company to RealTruck in 2016.

“This is a strategic move to support our continued growth and expansion of the Husky Liners brand. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our associates to making Husky Liners one of the top names in vehicle protection. We are actively working with our associates to support them through the transition,” a company spokesperson wrote in an email sent to KSN News.

Local operations are expected to close by June.