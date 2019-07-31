Hutch firefighters gear up to help police in dangerous situations

A group of Kansas firefighters are doing more than just putting out fires.

“You always worry about those situations where you need medical attention,” says Jeffrey Hooper, Police Chief of the Hutchinson Police Department. “It is difficult then to get medics in the hot zone.”

Beating the heat is something firefighters are used to.

“Feels like what I wore last week,” says Hutchinson firefighter Ron Kauffman.

Now, try adding another 30-40 pounds.

“Whenever the ERT, Emergency Response Team, gets activated that is when we would get activated and go along with them,” says Kauffman.

Instead of just gearing up to battle blazes six hutch firefighters are signing up to be on the front line in body armor.

“I have always wanted to do something more for the fire department and citizens and this came around and sounded like a pretty cool opportunity,” Kauffman says.

Hutchinson Police Chief Jeffrey Hooper approached the fire department a couple of months ago with an idea that he believes will keep his officers safe during a time of danger.

“When their lives are on the line, to have somebody else there beside them, who is also risking their life, to render medical aid so they have a better chance at going home safe to their families at the end of the day is just a huge comfort to them,” says Hooper.

Firefighters, like Kauffman, will redefine what first responders in Hutchinson do. Not only will he be first on scene but he will ready, with his EMT, Emergency Medical Technician, training, to make sure police officers are safe even under the most dangerous circumstances. It may mean more equipment but it comes with a clean conscience when protecting your brothers and sisters,

“We know we are with the best and building that trust with our brothers in blue. It is a win win for them and it is a win win for us,” says Fire Chief Steve Beer.

It is a trend that Chief Beer says is being more popular. The Wichita Fire Department tells KSN they also have six to eight firefighters dedicated to protecting officers on scene upon arrival.