WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many families in the Hutch area are still picking up the pieces after the Cottonwood Complex fire ravaged dozens of homes and thousands of acres east of town last week. One woman said she and her family are taking things one day at a time.

Kesha Brandt lost nearly everything in the fire. Now, she’s focusing on the next steps and making sure her family of five has somewhere to live and create new memories.

“It’s not about the stuff you can replace,” Brandt said. “It’s about all the memories and the stuff you can’t replace.”

Grief and heartbreak are the emotions Brandt is feeling just a week after her life went up in flames.

“We lost our home,” Brandt said. “It was our first home and there’s like no recovering anything.”

Brandt says she lost her home just two days before the three-year anniversary of closing on the property.

“We’re trying to find a property to build on,” Brandt said. “Rental houses are really slim right now trying to find anything.”

Brandt and her family were celebrating her son’s eighteenth birthday in Kansas City when she heard about the fire.

“We lost some of our animals,” Brandt said. “My biggest fear was they were all gone. Just praying that you didn’t lose everything.”

She came back to find little to nothing left.

“The biggest thing to me is my son is graduates this year,” Brandt said. “My kids are all in high school. I don’t get any more grade school crafts, Christmas ornaments.”

Brandt says her family is still processing the loss.

“My son said to me the most heartbreaking thing the other day,” Brandt said. “He said, ‘I’m homesick for a home that doesn’t even exist.’ And that one just really sticks with you.”

The loss is also tough on Brandt because she lost pets in the fire. Both she and her family hope to have a home built before her son leaves for college in the fall.