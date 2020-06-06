Hutchinson Police Department concerned about safety, ask organizers to cancel demonstration planned for Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A demonstration planned for Friday in Hutchinson was moved to Saturday, but police are asking the organizer to cancel it altogether.

“At certain intersections, we are going to do the nine minute kneel,” said Teresa Delgado.

Delgado is set on marching down Main Street and holding a Black Lives Matter protest Saturday, despite police asking her to call it off.

“We have a fear that there are going to be people from the outside who are not here to have their voices heard and have violent protests, and we do not want to have violent protests. We do not want any of that violence,” said Captain Thad Pickard.

“It is always a concern, but like I said, we can not just step down or back down and let them scare us off,” Delgado added.

Delgado says she has received threats both online and at her home. Police say they have addressed those and that some were not legally threats. Delgado says she organized this march and is backed by a local black panther party and expects 100-300 people to show up.

“We are not going to let fear stop us and we are going to have to go ahead and carry on,” Delgado said.

“There are no plans of how to deal with problems, or how to take care of them or stop problems,” Pickard said.

Last weekend a protest was held downtown and was organized locally and supported by police and the NAACP. Police worry Saturday’s protest won’t be peaceful.

“I like to work in concert with the local authorities, and so if they are advising that, then I would encourage her to listen to that advice,” said Darrell Pope, President of the NAACP in Hutchinson.

Hutchinson police still plan to be at the demonstration.

