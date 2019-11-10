Two shot, three in custody after shooting outside Walmart in Hutchinson

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – 2 people were hurt after a shooting in Hutchinson.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the exit lane at the Walmart located in 1900 block of E. 17th Ave.

Police say there was a disturbance between two vehicles. One of the victims got out of a car and approached the suspect in another car. That’s when the suspect shot that person. The same bullet would go through that and injure another. Both are at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled and was eventually taken into custody along with two others at K-96 and Yoder. Police say that at least one of the victims knew the shooter.

Police are still investigating.

KSN will continue to follow this and keep you updated as new details emerge.