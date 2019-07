HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – New details about a stand-off and officer-involved shooting that happened last month in Hutchinson.

The officers involved will not face criminal charges.

The Reno County district attorney says Brendan Jones shot at least eleven rounds at officers who in return fired at least 150 rounds.

Jones was hit at least eight times. No officers were hurt.

The DA says the officers were acting in self-defense and their actions are legally justified.