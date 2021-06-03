Hutchinson CC fans prepare for NJCAA Football National Championship

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — With the help of a police escort, the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons are off to Little Rock, Arkansas for the NJCAA Football National Championship.

The city of Hutchinson is alive with fandom for this team, with several businesses hosting watch parties on Saturday for the big game.

“Setting up stuff outside with buckets of beer on sale as well. Us having all of the games on all of the TVs in the whole house, sound on,” said Jason Spencer, Polo Bar & Grill’s owner. “Hutch Dragons all the way — it’ll just be a good party to start off a Saturday afternoon.”

Jay Johnson, a Blue Dragon fan and the General Manager at Prairie Dunes County Club explained, “I think it’s a real testament to coach Dallas and what he’s been able to accomplish in just his first year. For them to go undefeated and have eight convincing wins the way they have.”

Even Bogey’s is introducing a new specialty dessert in honor of the game, the Blue Dragon Shake. “Its going to be our blue raspberry shake filled with strawberries. We have the Blue, Red, and White for the Blue Dragons,” added Bogey’s owner, Tyler Davis.

Erin Ellis is a huge Blue Dragons fan and the academic advisor for the football team, she’s traveling tomorrow to see her team play in person, “It’s fun to be able to support them and be able to make it to the game and this is like the biggest game ever so I’m super excited to be there and watch them hopefully win it live.”