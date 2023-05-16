HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson City Council voted to fire City Manager Kendal Francis during Tuesday’s morning meeting.

The motion was made for the cause of violation of the City’s employee handbook.

The 3-2 vote to fire Francis comes after an investigation turned up “no less than two” allegations of inappropriate conduct that it said contributed to an unproductive work environment.

According to Francis, two and a half weeks ago, he was placed on administrative leave on accusations of sexual harassment. He was “told” that he touched a cold can of pop to a female’s cheek and, at a different time, tugged on the same female’s retractable ID tag while he was walking by and let it go.

He expressed being “disappointed” and “sad,” but he was grateful for having worked with an “outstanding” team in an “amazing community.”

Francis had only been in the position since January.

Click here to watch the meeting on Facebook. The motion to terminate Francis begins toward the end of the meeting at 3:17:14.