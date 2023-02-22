HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — If you have been a patient of Hutchinson Clinic, you will want to keep an eye on your credit for signs of fraud.

The clinic says that there was a data breach back in December, and patient information may have been compromised. That information includes patient names, contact information, date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license number, health insurance information, medical record number, medical history, diagnosis, treatment information, and physician name.

The clinic says as soon as the breach was discovered on Dec. 21, they began working with a forensics firm to determine what happened and secure their network. They learned the breach happened between Dec. 19 and Dec. 21.

The clinic says they are working to determine which patients specifically had their data compromised. Once that is complete, they will be contacting them by mail to let them know the next steps they need to take.

In the meantime, they are urging their patients to monitor their credit. Under federal law, consumers are entitled to a copy of their report from the three credit bureaus for free, annually. You can get your free report at www.annualcreditreport.com or by calling toll-free 1-877-322-8228.

For more about the data breach and what steps the clinic recommends should you discover fraud in your report, click here.