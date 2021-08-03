Hutchinson couple sentenced for pretending to be blind for VA & Social Security benefits

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A husband and wife from Hutchinson have been sentenced for deceiving the federal government about a medical condition to receive benefit payments.

Addison Lewis, 41, and Brandi Lewis, 38, each received five years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of theft of government property.

From 2013 to 2018, Addison Lewis misrepresented himself as having cortical visual blindness to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). In turn, the VA increased his benefits amount. Addison Lewis admitted misleading the VA by exaggerating symptoms and impairment attributed to cortical visual blindness.

Brandi Lewis intentionally provided inaccurate information to the VA to support her husband’s false claim.

The court ordered the them to pay $111,510 in restitution to the Social Security Administration and $131,972 in restitution to the VA.

The Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General (VA-OIG) Criminal Investigations Division and the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General investigated the case.